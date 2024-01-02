Little Current Dental Centre Offers Convenient Payment Options For All Patients

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Little Current, Ontario Jan 2, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Little Current Dental Centre, a dental clinic in Little Current, Ontario, is pleased to announce that it offers convenient payment options for all patients. The clinic understands that dental care can be expensive and stressful, and wants to make it easier for everyone to access quality dental services.

Little Current Dental Centre offers direct bill insurance, which means that the clinic will submit the claim to the patient's insurance company on their behalf, and only collect the co-payment or deductible amount from the patient. This eliminates the hassle of filing paperwork and waiting for reimbursement.

The clinic also accepts all major credit cards, cash, check, and debit as forms of payment. Patients can choose the payment method that suits their budget and preference. For patients who require major work, such as implants, crowns, bridges, or dentures, the clinic will design a complete payment plan with an appropriate payment schedule. The clinic will work with the patient to find the best solution for their financial situation.

"We want to make dental care affordable and accessible for everyone," said Dr. Sukhdeep Kooner, the principal dentist at Little Current Dental Centre. "We know that paying for dental treatment can be a challenge for many people, especially in these difficult times. That's why we offer flexible and convenient payment options that can fit any budget. We don't want anyone to delay or avoid dental care because of financial concerns."

Little Current Dental Centre provides a wide range of dental services, including general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, restorative dentistry, emergency dentistry, and more. The clinic has a team of experienced and friendly dentists in Little Current who are committed to delivering high-quality care and customer service. The clinic uses the latest technology and equipment to ensure the best results and comfort for the patients.

To learn more about Little Current Dental Centre and its payment options, please visit their website or call (705) 368-2276 to book an appointment.

About Little Current Dental Centre

Little Current Dental Centre is a dental clinic located in Little Current, Ontario. The clinic has been serving the community for over 15 years, providing comprehensive and personalized dental care for patients of all ages. The clinic's mission is to help patients achieve and maintain optimal oral health and smile with confidence.