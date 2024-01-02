Refer A New Patient To Acu Dental And Receive A $20 Gift Card As A Thank You

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Acu Dental, a dental clinic in Burnaby, BC, is excited to announce its new referral program that rewards its loyal customers with a $20 gift card for every new patient they refer to the clinic.

Acu Dental believes that referrals are the best form of compliments, and wants to show its appreciation to its existing customers who spread the word about its quality dental services. Whether it is a family member, a friend, a co-worker, or a neighbor, anyone who is referred by an existing customer and books an appointment with Acu Dental will qualify for the referral program.

The referral program is simple and easy to join. All customers have to do is call Acu Dental at 604-439-7744 or use the online Book an Appointment Form and mention the name of the person who referred them. The referrer will then receive a $20 gift card.

The referral program is not limited to one gift card per customer. Customers can refer as many new patients as they want and receive a $20 gift card for each one of them. There is no expiration date for the referral program, so customers can take advantage of this offer anytime they want.

Acu Dental is also offering a no-obligation consultation for anyone who is interested in orthodontic options, such as braces, Invisalign, or other treatments. Acu Dental's experienced dentists in Metrotown will explain the benefits and risks of each option and help customers choose the best one for their needs and budget. Customers can book their free consultation by calling 604-439-7744 or using the online form.

Acu Dental is a full-service dental clinic that provides a wide range of dental services, such as general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, implant dentistry, and more. Acu Dental is committed to providing high-quality dental care in a comfortable and friendly environment. Acu Dental accepts most insurance plans and offers flexible payment options.

To learn more about Acu Dental and its referral program, visit their website