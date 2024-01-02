Iran’s manufacturing of heavy vehicles rises by 21 percent in 9 months YoY

(MENAFN) In the initial nine months of the current Iranian calendar year, spanning from March 21 to December 21, 2023, there has been a notable surge of 21 percent in the production of heavy vehicles, encompassing trucks, mini-trucks, and tractors.
According to data provided by the Ministry of Industry, a total of 27,829 heavy vehicles were manufactured during this period, demonstrating a significant increase from the 23,089 units produced in the corresponding nine months of the previous year, as reported by an Iranian news outlet.
Furthermore, the Iranian automotive sector experienced a commendable growth of 13 percent in car production during the same nine-month timeframe in comparison to the previous year.
Iranian automakers achieved the production of over 989,913 vehicles, showcasing a substantial rise from the 887,612 vehicles manufactured in the corresponding period of the preceding year. This data indicates a positive trend in the country's heavy vehicle and automotive manufacturing sectors, reflecting an upward trajectory in production outputs.
