Deposits In Banks Of Azerbaijan Decreased

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Asim Aliyev

Deposits in banks of Azerbaijan as of November 1 this year amounted to 22,442.1 million AZN, Azernews reports.

According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, it is 0.2% less than on October 1.

Bank deposits decreased by 9.3% compared to the beginning of the year and by 4.1% compared to the same period last year.