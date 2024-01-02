Deposits In Banks Of Azerbaijan Decreased

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Asim Aliyev Read more
Deposits in banks of Azerbaijan as of November 1 this year
amounted to 22,442.1 million AZN, Azernews reports.
According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, it is 0.2% less
than on October 1.
Bank deposits decreased by 9.3% compared to the beginning of the
year and by 4.1% compared to the same period last year.
