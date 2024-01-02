               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Deposits In Banks Of Azerbaijan Decreased


1/2/2024 8:10:18 AM

Asim Aliyev

Deposits in banks of Azerbaijan as of November 1 this year amounted to 22,442.1 million AZN, Azernews reports.

According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, it is 0.2% less than on October 1.

Bank deposits decreased by 9.3% compared to the beginning of the year and by 4.1% compared to the same period last year.

