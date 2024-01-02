Power Engineers Restore Electricity To 230K Consumers In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 12:00, 230,000 consumers in the capital have electricity, but another 30,000 remain without power.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ministry of Energy.

"Power engineers are restoring electricity to customers who lost power after a massive hostile attack on the capital and the region. As of 12:00, 230,000 consumers in Kyiv have been restored to electricity. Another 30,000 remain without power. In Kyiv region, two substations of the regional power company are without voltage, and more than 56,000 metering points are without power," the statement said.

As Ukrinform reported, in Kyiv, fragments of Russian missiles fell in the Holosiivskyi, Pecherskyi, Obolonskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, and Podilskyi districts. As a result of the Russian missile attack, three residential buildings were damaged, and fires broke out in four more.