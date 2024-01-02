Missile Attack On Kharkiv: One Killed, 52 Injured, Including Six Children

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One person was killed in Russia's missile strike on Kharkiv, and the number of those injured has grown to 52 people.
The State Emergency Service reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
“Kharkiv. The number of those injured in a missile attack has increased to 50 (including six children),” the State Emergency Service said.
In Kharkiv, a gas explosion occurred after Shevchenkivskyi district was hit three times by the invaders.
As of 11:35 on January 2, 45 people were reported injured in Kharkiv, 38 of them were hospitalized.
As reported, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine on the morning of January 2 following a nighttime drone attack. The cities of Kyiv and Kharkiv were hit the most.
