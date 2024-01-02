               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Macron Accused Of Disrespecting France's National Flag


1/2/2024 8:09:31 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. French President Emmanuel Macron is facing criticism for choosing an unconventional backdrop, omitting the traditional display of the French and EU flags during a recent address.

It has stirred discontent among the opposition and the general public.

Florian Philippot, leader of the Patriot Party, noted that Macron personally directed the removal of the French flag.

"The French flag behind Macron disappeared at his request! Remove our national flag?!" he exclaimed.

Ordinary citizens expressed their dismay on social media, with some stating, "Vote for THIS? He is not interested in and does not need France; Macron is engaged in political games."

MENAFN02012024000187011040ID1107676688

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search