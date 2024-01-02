Macron Accused Of Disrespecting France's National Flag

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. French President
Emmanuel Macron is facing criticism for choosing an unconventional
backdrop, omitting the traditional display of the French and EU
flags during a recent address.
It has stirred discontent among the opposition and the general
public.
Florian Philippot, leader of the Patriot Party, noted that
Macron personally directed the removal of the French flag.
"The French flag behind Macron disappeared at his request!
Remove our national flag?!" he exclaimed.
Ordinary citizens expressed their dismay on social media, with
some stating, "Vote for THIS? He is not interested in and does not
need France; Macron is engaged in political games."
