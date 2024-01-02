China's manufacturing industry challenges contraction

(MENAFN) A recent survey conducted among factory managers in China has indicated a contraction in the manufacturing sector for the month of December, further underscoring the challenges confronting the world's second-largest economy. According to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics, the official Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) declined to 49 last month, signaling weak demand conditions and marking the third consecutive month of contraction. The PMI, which operates on a scale up to 100, designates the 50-point threshold as the boundary between expansion and contraction, highlighting the persistent challenges facing China's industrial landscape.



This downward trend in the PMI is part of a broader pattern, with the index having declined in eight out of the past nine months, experiencing a solitary uptick only in September. Despite these prolonged challenges exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, China's economy managed to exhibit resilience, registering a growth rate of 5.2 percent during the initial three quarters of the year. Notably, November witnessed encouraging signs of recovery, characterized by an uptick in factory output and retail sales.



In an effort to stimulate domestic demand and sustain economic growth, the Chinese government has implemented a series of fiscal and monetary measures, including increased spending on infrastructure projects such as ports, interest rate reductions, and relaxed restrictions on property purchases. These initiatives aim to bolster domestic consumption, which economists argue is crucial for maintaining sustained economic growth. Reflecting on these developments, President Xi Jinping highlighted China's successful transition from pandemic-induced disruptions, lauding the nation's enhanced economic resilience and dynamism in his New Year address.



However, the global landscape poses additional challenges, with central banks worldwide raising interest rates to combat soaring inflation rates, thereby dampening global demand for manufactured goods. Despite some alleviation in price pressures in recent months, demand has yet to rebound to pre-pandemic levels, exerting ripple effects across Asia, given the intricate supply chains intertwined with China's manufacturing sector. Commenting on this dynamic, Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management emphasized that the primary constraint on the manufacturing sector is not capital accessibility but rather subdued demand, cautioning that further expansion of manufacturing investment risks exacerbating existing overcapacity issues.

MENAFN02012024000045015682ID1107676687