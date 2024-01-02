King Expresses Condolences To Japan PM Over Earthquake

Amman, Jan. 2 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah has extended condolences to Japan Prime Minister Kishida Fumio over the victims of the earthquake that struck Ishikawa Prefecture in central Japan, taking many innocent lives and causing wide-scale destruction.In a cable to the prime minister, His Majesty expressed condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery, stressing Jordan's support for Japan at this difficult time.

