87 Aid Trucks Cross To Gaza Strip

Cairo, January 2 (Petra) -- Eighty-seven aid trucks entered the Gaza Strip through the Rafah Post on Tuesday after inspection at Rafah and Al-Auja crossings, an Egyptian official source said.Egyptian Red Crescent Director in Sinai Khaled Zayed said the aid convoy included fuel trucks and humanitarian food supplies, adding that the Rafah crossing has also received injured Palestinians who were allowed to leave blockaded Gaza.The latest convoy made it into Gaza amid the ongoing Israeli war.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.