ARA PARTNERS ACQUIRES MAJORITY INTEREST IN USD CLEAN FUELS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOSTON, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ara Partners ("Ara"), a private equity and infrastructure firm that specializes in industrial decarbonization investments, today announced that it has acquired a majority interest in USD Clean Fuels, LLC ("USDCF"), a leading developer of logistics infrastructure in North America for the renewable fuels value chain. As part of the transaction, USDCF has also acquired the West Colton Rail Terminal, a fully operational biofuels terminal in California. Ara has committed additional capital to support significant expansion of USDCF's infrastructure footprint.



Based in Houston, Texas, USDCF develops, owns, and operates strategic infrastructure to facilitate safe, reliable and economic delivery of renewable fuel feedstocks and biofuels to production facilities and end-market demand centers. The USDCF team, led by Chief Executive Officer Dan Borgen and President Bob Copher, has a longstanding track record of developing, commercializing and operating midstream infrastructure across North America.

"We have high conviction that the green molecules economy – whether it's renewable fuel feedstocks or biofuels – offers disproportionate opportunity for returns and impact," said George Yong, Partner and Co-Head of Infrastructure at Ara Partners. "The USDCF platform is particularly compelling because it combines a best-in-class management team with a portfolio of premiere terminal logistics projects that provide the ideal foundation for a durable and scalable infrastructure business."

"We are excited to join forces with Ara Partners to bring critical infrastructure solutions to the rapidly growing North American renewable fuel market, beginning with the West Colton Rail Terminal," said Mr. Borgen. "We are proud to be backed by an investor that is completely focused on enabling an accelerated and economical path to a low-carbon economy."

About Ara Partners

Ara Partners is a private equity and infrastructure firm focused on industrial decarbonization investments. Ara Partners invests in the industrial and manufacturing, chemicals and materials, energy efficiency and green fuels, and food and agriculture sectors, seeking to create companies with significant decarbonization impact. It operates from offices in Houston, Boston and Dublin, Ireland. As of September 30, 2023, Ara Partners had approximately $5.6 billion of assets under management. For more information about Ara Partners, please visit .

About USD Clean Fuels

USDCF is a developer of terminal assets for renewable fuel feedstocks and biofuels. USDCF's team has decades of experience utilizing rail transportation as its competitive platform to provide timely, efficient, flexible and cost-effective midstream infrastructure for customers to access the most competitive markets. USDCF's assets include the West Colton Rail Terminal and additional projects in North America.

Contacts

Mark Semer / Alex Jeffrey

Gasthalter & Co.

[email protected]

(212) 257-4170

SOURCE Ara Partners