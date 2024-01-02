Refrigerants Market Size Worth USD 11.75 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

vancouver, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global refrigerants market size was USD 6.30 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 6.5 % during the forecast period. The global refrigerants market is experiencing significant growth, primarily driven by the increasing usage of refrigerants in the pharmaceutical industry. Refrigerants play a crucial role in maintaining the integrity of medicinal materials, ensuring they remain uncontaminated. Stringent regulatory requirements for the storage of pharmaceutical drugs and vaccines necessitate the use of cold storage refrigerants, ranging from 2°C-8°C, and cool storage refrigerants with temperatures varying from 8°C to 15°C. The adoption of new refrigerants with technological advancements, such as Honeywell's Solstice N40 refrigerant, is further contributing to market growth.

In addition to pharmaceuticals, the rising demand for refrigerants in Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) systems in commercial and residential buildings is a key driver. With approximately 2 billion air-conditioning units operating worldwide, refrigerants are crucial for HVAC systems, enabling the heating and cooling of buildings. However, regulations against fluorocarbon refrigerants pose a challenge due to their harmful impact on the environment, leading to ozone depletion and contributing to global warming.

Type Insights: Hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) Dominates the Market

The global refrigerants market is segmented into fluorocarbons (CFC, HCFC, HFC), inorganics (Ammonia, Carbon Dioxide), and hydrocarbons (Isobutane, Propane). In 2022, the HFC segment accounted for the largest revenue share. HFC refrigerants, including R-32, R-125, R-134A, R-143A, and R-152A, meet industry requirements for safety, reliability, efficiency, availability, and affordability. The use of mineral oil in air conditioners containing R-22 distinguishes HFCs, contributing to their significant market share.

The CFC segment is expected to register moderately fast revenue growth, driven by the utilization of R-11, R-12, R-13, R-113, R-114, and R-115 in various industrial and commercial HVAC systems.

Application Insights: Refrigeration Leads, Air Conditioning on the Rise

The refrigeration segment is anticipated to hold a significant revenue share in the global refrigerants market due to increased use in industries such as Food & Beverage, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals. Refrigerants also play a crucial role in data centers for processing volumes of data.

The air conditioning segment is expected to experience steady revenue growth, propelled by the widespread use of air conditioners in commercial buildings and industries. The need for refrigerants to meet the rising demand for space cooling and air conditioning further drives this segment's growth.

Regional Insights: Asia Pacific Takes the Lead

The Asia Pacific region claimed the largest revenue share in the global refrigerants market in 2022. The demand for air conditioners in the region, driven by high temperatures and weak monsoon conditions, significantly contributed to this market dominance. Increasing investments in infrastructure projects, particularly in India, further bolstered the market's growth.

North America secured the second-largest revenue share, primarily due to the rising demand for refrigerants in heat pumps. Colder climates in North America make space heating a crucial component, and government policies, such as the Inflation Reduction Act, are expected to fuel market growth.

Europe is poised to account for a considerable revenue share, driven by the importance of refrigerants in storing medicinal drugs and vaccines. The European Union's strategic plan for pharmaceutical manufacturing and the increasing demand for heat pumps in the region are expected to contribute to market growth.

The global refrigerants market is witnessing dynamic growth, fueled by diverse applications in pharmaceuticals, HVAC systems, and infrastructure development. However, stringent regulations against fluorocarbon refrigerants present challenges that the industry must navigate. As the market continues to evolve, stakeholders are exploring innovative solutions and sustainable practices to ensure the responsible use of refrigerants in various industries.

