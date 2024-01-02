Iran to officially join BRICS in 2024

(MENAFN) Anil Sooklal, South Africa's representative in the BRICS group, has announced that Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, along with Ethiopia will officially become members of the bloc on January 1, 2024.



During the recent BRICS meeting in Durban, Sooklal highlighted the attendance of high-ranking representatives from these nations, doubling the number of BRICS members.



Sooklal mentioned that the next BRICS conference is scheduled for January 30 in Moscow, where it is anticipated that representatives from the new member countries will be present.



In a recent interview with a Russian news agency, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Ali Bagheri Kani, affirmed Iran's commitment, along with other BRICS members, to actively pursue de-dollarization in various economic sectors.



Bagheri Kani emphasized the coalition's focus on trade, economic collaborations, and financial exchanges, expressing optimism about strengthening these efforts.



He underscored ongoing initiatives and the importance of collaborative endeavors, signaling a unified commitment within BRICS to reduce dependency on the dollar. Bagheri Kani clarified that these initiatives aim to establish a framework promoting economic autonomy and resilience among member nations.



Established in 2009, the BRICS group, consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, as well as South Africa, has become a significant force in shaping global economic discussions.

