Big Call By Pakistan To Go Into Sydney Test Without Shaheen Afridi, Says Harsha Bhogle

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle has shared his thoughts on the surprise exclusion of vice-captain Shaheen Shah Afridi by Pakistan from their playing XI for the third and final Test against Australia.
Bhogle called it a surprise exclusion naming him (Shaheen Shah Afridi) the key bowler of the Pakistan bowling lineup.
"Big call to be without Shaheen Afridi for the Sydney Test. I thought Pakistan's key bowlers would be Shaheen and Abrar but look a bit thin without them. Excited to see Saim Ayub. I've heard a lot about him," Bhogle wrote on X.
Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistan announced their Playing XI for the third and final Test against Australia with left-handed batter Saim Ayub set to make his debut.
Opener Imam
Haq and fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi are two major absentees with 21-year-old Saim and 30-year-old Sajid Khan drafted in their places.
Saim, who made his T20I debut in March last year comes to the team on the back of impressive List A performances for Karachi. This will be his first Test match. In the eight T20Is he has played so far, he has scored 123 runs at an average of 17.57.
After a gap of nearly two years, Sajid returned to the Test arena, having last played during Australia's 2022 tour of Pakistan. He has a decent record in Tests with 22 wickets in seven matches.
--IANS
hs/bsk/
MENAFN02012024000231011071ID1107676645
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.