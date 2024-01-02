Iran sees notable surge in exports to China in November 2023

(MENAFN) In November of 2023, Iran witnessed a notable surge in its exports to China, showcasing a substantial 24 percent increase compared to the corresponding month in 2022.



The value of these exports soared to USD405 million, marking a significant rise from the USD326 million recorded in the same period the prior year.



Throughout the broader 11-month span in 2023, the total trade between Iran and China amounted to USD13.4 billion. However, this figure displayed a moderate decline of 7 percent in contrast to the equivalent timeframe in the previous year.



When examining China's imports from Iran over this 11-month period in 2023, the data revealed a substantial drop, totaling USD4.2 billion.



This figure showed a stark 30 percent decrease compared to the corresponding period in 2022 when imports from Iran had amounted to USD6.0 billion.



It's essential to note that the official customs data did not encompass China's primary import from Iran, which is oil.



Conversely, China's exports to Iran during these initial 11 months of 2023 experienced notable growth, reaching a substantial USD9.2 billion. This showcased a solid 9 percent increase compared to the USD8.4 billion in exports reported during the same period in 2022.

MENAFN02012024000045015839ID1107676644