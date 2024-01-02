Brazil's Lula faces polarized country despite political gains

(MENAFN) Since returning to office, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has been eager to highlight what he perceives as a successful first year back at the helm. Economic indicators are showing signs of improvement, bolstered by the passage of a much-needed tax reform bill by Congress. Additionally, the imprisonment of rioters aiming to remove him from power, coupled with a legal injunction preventing his rival, former President Jair Bolsonaro, from running for office until 2030, has further strengthened Lula's political standing. However, despite these accomplishments, the 78-year-old leader continues to grapple with waning support among both the general populace and lawmakers, signaling potential challenges ahead.



Political consultant Thomas Traumann, renowned for his best-selling book on Brazil's deep-rooted political divisions, highlighted the entrenched polarization that has permeated Brazilian society. According to Traumann, the supporters of Lula and Bolsonaro are driven by distinct worldviews and values that transcend economic considerations such as food prices or interest rates. This political chasm poses a significant obstacle for Lula's ambitious agenda, given that Brazil's political landscape remains almost evenly divided between his supporters and those of Bolsonaro.



Lula commenced his current term on January 1, 2023, following a closely contested electoral victory over Bolsonaro in October 2022. Despite his return to power, Lula faced initial skepticism, with only a quarter of Brazil's Congress initially aligning with his political vision. Concerns from business leaders and opposition figures further exacerbated these challenges, with apprehensions that Lula's policies might veer too far to the left for some stakeholders' comfort. The political tensions reached a boiling point on January 8 when a riot orchestrated by Bolsonaro supporters resulted in the destruction of government buildings in Brasilia, the nation's capital. Amid this backdrop of unrest, conservative figures, including former Finance Minister Paulo Guedes, warned of impending economic turmoil, drawing unfavorable comparisons with crisis-stricken countries like Argentina and Venezuela. As Lula navigates these multifaceted challenges, his ability to unite a deeply divided nation and deliver on his promises will undoubtedly shape Brazil's political and economic trajectory in the coming years.

