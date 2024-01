TEDPIX loses over 7,700 points on Monday’s end

(MENAFN) TEDPIX, the benchmark index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 7,774 points (0.36 percent) to 2,168,327 on Monday, which marks the third day of Iranian calendar week.



Tehran Stock Exchange is one of the four Iranian share trading platforms, and the most vital one. The additional three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), as well as Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, recognized as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).



Chief of Iran’s Securitas and Exchange Organization (SEO) Majid Eshqi stated that utilizing the volumes of the nation’s private industry in the share market has been one of the major plans of the organization during the last year.



Eshghi highlighted the steps implemented by the 13th government and the Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) to regain investors' confidence in the stock market, stating: “The philosophy of the Securities and Exchange Organization is to design, organize and develop a transparent, efficient and fair market for investors so that they are able to operate smoothly in this market.”

