U.S. Coast Guard extinguishes cargo ship fire near Dutch Harbor

(MENAFN) After grappling with a persistent fire ignited by lithium-ion batteries onboard the cargo ship Genius Star XI, the U.S. Coast Guard announced late Saturday that the flames had been successfully extinguished. Subsequently, the Coast Guard directed the vessel to anchor near Dutch Harbor, located in Alaska's Aleutian Islands. Fortunately, all 19 crew members aboard the ship emerged unscathed from the ordeal. In a press release issued by the Coast Guard, it was revealed that technicians from the Salvage and Marine Firefighting team remain stationed onboard to monitor the situation closely and prevent any potential re-ignition of the fire.



Captain Chris Culpepper emphasized the strategic significance of the chosen anchorage location, stating that it would ensure the vessel's stability and significantly reduce the risk of any potential resurgence of the fire. He further indicated that a comprehensive investigation into the root causes of the fire would be initiated once the ongoing response efforts conclude. The distress call from the Genius Star XI crew was initially received by the Coast Guard early Thursday morning, prompting immediate action. The crew had taken preemptive measures by injecting carbon dioxide into Hold No. 1, where the fire originated, and subsequently sealing it to avert potential explosions.



Upon receiving the distress call, the Coast Guard swiftly redirected the 410-foot cargo ship to Dutch Harbor, a bustling fishing port situated in Unalaska, approximately 800 miles southwest of Anchorage. As a precautionary measure, the vessel was anchored two miles offshore upon its arrival on Friday. This strategic positioning was designed to mitigate potential risks associated with toxic gases emanating from the fire, thereby safeguarding both the local community and the surrounding environment, as confirmed by Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Mike Salerno in a communication with The Associated Press.



Fortunately, the incident did not result in any oil leaks, according to the ship's owners, Wisdom Marine Group. As the situation continues to unfold, maritime authorities and stakeholders are actively collaborating to ensure the safety of the crew, protect the environment, and investigate the circumstances leading to this unsettling incident involving hazardous cargo.

MENAFN02012024000045015682ID1107676640