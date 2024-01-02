California police arrest father, 10-year-old son after boy shot another child

(MENAFN) A man and his 10-year-old son from California were arrested following an incident in which the boy accidentally shot and killed another child using a stolen gun discovered in his father's car, as reported by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.



Upon responding to a shooting call around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 4700 block of Greenholme Drive, deputies discovered the victim, also a 10-year-old boy, unresponsive and bleeding from his head and neck in the parking lot. Despite being rushed to a local hospital; the child was later pronounced dead.



Shockingly, he became one of the tragic statistics among over 1,600 children and teens who lost their lives to gun violence in 2023, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.



“Simultaneously, witnesses at the scene told Deputies that the individual(s) responsible for the shooting ran into a nearby apartment,” deputies stated. “Deputies called out all the individuals from that apartment and detained everyone without incident. Detained from the apartment were an adult and two juveniles.”



Among the victims of nationwide gun violence are children whose lives have been tragically cut short. The identity of one adult victim in this grim scenario has been revealed as 53-year-old Arkete Davis, according to information provided by the sheriff’s office.



Compounding the tragedy, deputies have also taken into custody Davis' 10-year-old son. It is reported that the child accessed a firearm from inside his father's vehicle when he went to retrieve cigarettes for his father.



The son proudly mentioned that his father possessed a firearm, after which he “proceeded to shoot the victim once and ran into a nearby apartment,” according to deputies. The sheriff's office did not disclose the nature of the relationship between the 10-year-old suspect and the victim.

