Streamline Health® Expands Agreement With Existing Evaluator™ Client To Add Revid™

Atlanta, GA, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM), a leading provider of solutions that enable healthcare providers to improve financial performance, announced that it has expanded an existing contract with a 6 facility, Oracle Cerner-EHR based health system. The system has been using eValuator for pre-bill code auditing for more than 3 years and has elected to add RevID's automated charge reconciliation for improved pre-bill revenue integrity. The client also added the eValuator Pro Fee module and extended the term of the overall agreement for an additional 3 years.

Streamline Health is leading an industry movement to improve hospital financial performance through pre-bill technology solutions. RevID's automated charge reconciliation and eValuator's automated pre-bill code auditing ensure that providers can accurately capture, bill and ultimately be paid for all the care they provide.

“We are thrilled our client is expanding their ability to ensure accurate compensation for all of the care they've provided through our industry leading solutions” stated Ben Stilwill, President and Chief Executive Officer, Streamline.“We are confident that bringing together RevID's charge reconciliation and eValuator's pre-bill code audting technology in one health system will have a synergistic impact, resulting in significant improvements to this system's revenue cycle. We look forward to sharing the results of this first enterprise client with our existing clients and prospects.”

