Altimmune Announces Presentation Of Pemvidutide Clinical Data At Upcoming NASH-TAG Conference On January 6, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced an abstract on pemvidutide in subjects with Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease1 will be presented at the NASH-TAG Conference, which will be held in Park City, UT on January 4-6, 2024. Pemvidutide is a novel, investigational, peptide-based GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist in development for the treatment of obesity and MASH2. Details for the presentation are as follows:
| Title:
| Pemvidutide-Induced Liver Fat Reduction in Subjects with Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease Correlates with Improvements in Non-Invasive Markers of Inflammation and Fibrosis: Results of a 24-week Multicenter, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Trial (abstract #51)
| Authors:
| Stephen A. Harrison, Shaheen Tomah, John J. Suschak, Jonathan Kasper, M. Scot Roberts, M. Scott Harris, Sarah K. Browne
| Date:
| Saturday, January 6, 2024
A copy of the abstract will be accessible on the Events section of the Altimmune website.
1previously termed Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
2 previously termed NASH
About Altimmune
Altimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and MASH, formerly known as NASH. In addition, Altimmune is developing HepTcellTM, an immunotherapeutic designed to achieve a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B. For more information, please visit .
Follow @Altimmune, Inc. on LinkedIn
Follow @AltimmuneInc on Twitter
Investor Contact:
Rich Eisenstadt
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 240-654-1450
...
Media Contact:
Danielle Cantey
Evoke Canale
Phone: 619-826-4657
...
MENAFN02012024004107003653ID1107676631
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.