UPM Finalized The Sale Of Its Steyrermühl Site To HEINZEL GROUP

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) (UPM, Helsinki, 2 January 2024 at 14:30 EET) – UPM has completed the sale of Steyrermühl site and all related assets to HEINZEL GROUP, thereby closing the transaction announced in June 2022 .



UPM Steyrermühl was founded in 1868 and produced newsprint paper until the end of Q2 2023. Production capacity during the last years was 320,000 tonnes annually. The site also includes a sawmill with an annual timber capacity of 370,000 cubic meters.

“Throughout the whole process we collaborated closely with HEINZEL to ensure a smooth transition. The closing of the newspaper production in Steyrermühl ended a very successful chapter of UPM Communication Papers' paper production history in Austria and now the Steyrermühl mill also has a new owner after the completion of the sale. I want to thank our colleagues in Steyrermühl for their committed and professional work over the past century and a half. I am convinced that the upcoming transformation of the mill will provide good prospects for both the people at Steyrermühl and for the region as such,” says Massimo Reynaudo , UPM President and CEO.

UPM will remain committed to the newsprint business as one of the industry's leading producers, continuing newsprint production at its Schongau, Ettringen, Hürth and Jämsänkoski mills. UPM will also remain committed to the Austrian newsprint market, serving customers from its remaining newsprint mills.

HEINZEL GROUP

At four sites in Europe, HEINZEL GROUP produces market pulp, packaging paper and magazine paper and trades in in cellulose, paper, wastepaper and packaging solutions. With its production companies Zellstoff Pöls, Laakirchen Papier, Raubling Papier and Estonian Cell, HEINZEL GROUP is one of the most important cellulose and paper producers in Central and Eastern Europe. The three trading companies of HEINZEL GROUP – heinzelsales, Europapier and Bunzl&Biach – respond flexibly to diverse international customer requirements. The group's success is based on its entrepreneurial spirit and a commitment to long-standing partnerships. Sustainability is a focal point of all activities at HEINZEL GROUP.