Taapsee Pannu Shares Pictures From Her Vacay, Hugs Her Boyfriend Mathias Boe

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) Actress Taapsee Pannu, who is receiving good response to her recently released film 'Dunki', is currently enjoying her vacation at her favourite destination the Maldives.

The actress rang in the New Year with her Mathias Boe, and her sister Shagun Pannu. They rang in New Year 2024 together.

Taking to her Instagram, the 'Manmarziyaan' actress shared pictures from the celebration.

The first picture shows her posing with her sister Shagun Pannu. The actress wore a blue saree with a golden border which she paired with a white blouse. She wrote in the caption, "Entering 2024 with smile and saree".

The next picture shows the actress sitting on her boyfriend's lap, and hugging him. "And a hugs," wrote Taapsee Pannu, while sharing the picture.

In another story, she wrote, "And beauty," as she posed with her sister, and their friends. "And music!!!!" read her last story, which showed a group of boys sitting around a long dining table, and enjoying some music.

