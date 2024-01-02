Ukraine celebrates successful sea corridor operations amid regional pressures

(MENAFN) Ukraine marked a significant milestone in its trade endeavors, announcing that approximately 13 million tons of goods have been exported since the inauguration of a strategic sea corridor in the Black Sea this past August. Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov disclosed this achievement on Saturday, noting that a total of 400 vessels facilitated these shipments, collectively amounting to the aforementioned tonnage. Kubrakov extended heartfelt gratitude to the Ukrainian armed forces and international allies for their steadfast support in maintaining the operational integrity of this crucial maritime corridor, particularly in the face of ongoing military aggression.



This maritime initiative was not without its challenges. The Ukrainian military successfully navigated geopolitical complexities to remove Russian naval vessels from the southwestern Black Sea, thereby establishing an essential sea route for exporting Ukrainian grain and other vital commodities. The strategic corridor, which links southern Ukrainian ports with the Bosphorus Strait, was conceptualized and operationalized just weeks after Moscow unilaterally suspended a grain trade agreement with Ukraine. This accord had previously facilitated the export of an impressive 33 million tons of Ukrainian grain and food products through the Black Sea within a single year.



The significance of this maritime corridor has been further amplified by recent disruptions affecting traditional land-based trade routes. Notably, many overland routes have faced closures in recent months due to protests led by Polish truck drivers, who have voiced concerns over what they perceive as "unfair" competition from their Ukrainian counterparts. In this context, the successful operation of the Black Sea corridor underscores Ukraine's resilience and adaptability in navigating complex geopolitical terrain to safeguard its trade interests and ensure continued economic viability amidst regional tensions.

MENAFN02012024000045015682ID1107676615