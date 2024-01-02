Woman in US kills 2 of her children, injures another

(MENAFN) In a tragic incident at a residential property in Colorado, Kimberlee Singler's nine-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son were discovered lifeless, accompanied by her 11-year-old daughter, who sustained injuries but survived, according to police reports.



On December 19, authorities responded to a 911 call reporting a burglary at the Singler family home, a claim later revealed to be unsubstantiated.



At the scene, Singler, aged 35, and her 11-year-old daughter received immediate medical attention for their injuries before being transported to the hospital.



Despite initially cooperating with the ongoing investigation, Singler reportedly disappeared on December 23, prompting law enforcement to issue a warrant for her arrest on charges of murder.



The Colorado Springs Police Department's violent offender fugitive task force actively worked to locate Singler.



In a significant turn of events, Singler was apprehended by the National Crime Agency in Kensington, west London, on December 30.



Subsequently, she appeared before Westminster Magistrates' Court on New Year's Day, facing the prospect of extradition to the United States.



The charges against Singler are substantial, including two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, three counts of child abuse, and one count of assault.



The legal proceedings surrounding this tragic case continue to unfold.

MENAFN02012024000045015839ID1107676614