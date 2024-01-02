Bybit's 5Th Anniversary: #High5bybit And Record-Breaking Trading Celebration

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Bybit , the world's third-largest crypto exchange by volume, is proud to announce the outstanding success of its fifth-anniversary celebration event. The #High5Bybit Personality Test and 1-Million USDT Trading Competition captivated the global crypto community, attracting over 200,000 participants from more than 190 countries. The event witnessed a staggering 53 billion trading volume, showcasing the widespread enthusiasm and engagement within the crypto space.

Figure: Overview of #High5Bybit: 16 Trading Personalities

The initiative, which ran from Nov. 27th, 10am UTC

to Dec. 25th, 2023 10am UTC, featured a unique blend of the #High5Bybit Personality Test and a 1-Million USDT Trading Competition. Crypto enthusiasts were encouraged to explore their individual trading identities, secure NFTs, and engage in a team competition that rewarded trading mastery.

Bybit's fifth anniversary celebration was designed to appeal to traders of all personality types, acknowledging the diverse tactics and strategies within the crypto community. The innovative twist of sorting users into 16 distinct teams based on their trading personality archetype added an extra layer of excitement to the competition. The top five personality types with the most significant representation were ISFP, ISTJ, ISTP, INFP, and ISFJ, reflecting the broad appeal of the initiative.

Interestingly, the highest trading volume group was identified as INTJ, demonstrating their strategic approach to trading. On the other hand, the lowest group in terms of trading volume was ESFJ. Furthermore, the smallest participant group was found to be ENTJ, highlighting the diverse and inclusive nature of the campaign.

"We are thrilled by the overwhelming support and participation in our fifth-anniversary celebration. The #High5Bybit Personality Test and 1-Million USDT Trading Competition showcased the vibrant and diverse trading community that makes Bybit truly special," said Ben Zhou, Co-founder and CEO at Bybit. "We extend our gratitude to the crypto enthusiasts from around the world who made this event a resounding success. The record-breaking numbers and the fascinating insights into trading personalities further underscore Bybit's commitment to innovation and community engagement in 2024."

