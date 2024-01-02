               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Europe Edge Computing Market Analysis And Forecasts Report 2024-2030: Growth/Marketing Strategy, Competitive Landscape, Industry Outlook


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Edge Computing Market - A Regional & Country Analysis: Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Europe Edge Market Analysis and Outlook report provide a comprehensive assessment of the current state and future prospects of the edge computing market in the European region.

Edge computing is a paradigm that brings data processing closer to the source of data generation, enabling faster and more efficient real-time processing. This report delves into key market trends, drivers, challenges, and emerging opportunities shaping the landscape of edge computing in Europe.

The surge in demand for edge computing solutions across diverse sectors, such as manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and transportation, is a primary driving force behind the market's growth.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The Europe Edge Market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture. The favored strategy for the companies has been a business expansion to strengthen their positions in the market.

Competitive Strategy : A detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the Europe Edge Market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Markets: Industry Outlook

Supply Chain Overview

  • Value chain Analysis
  • Market Map
  • Pricing Forecast

R&D Review

  • Patent Filing Trend by Country, by Company

Regulatory Landscape

Stakeholder Analysis

  • Use Case
  • End User and buying criteria

Market Dynamics Overview

  • Market Drivers
  • Market Restraints
  • Market Opportunities

Startup Funding Summary

Competitive Landscape & Company Profiles

  • ATOS
  • Capgemini
  • Deutsche Telekom
  • Ericson
  • Nokia
  • Advantech
  • ARM
  • Intel
  • NXP
  • Qualcomm
  • Microsoft
  • Vmware

Market Segmentation:
Segmentation by Application

  • Manufacturing
  • Transportation
  • Healthcare
  • Retail
  • Others

Segmentation by Product Type

  • Services
  • Hardware
  • Software

Segmentation by Deployment Mode

  • Cloud
  • On premise
  • Hybrid

Segmentation by Country

  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Rest of Europe

