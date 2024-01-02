Poor Visibility At Hyderabad Airport Leads To Diversion, Cancellation Of Flights

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 2 (IANS) Poor visibility at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Tuesday led to diversion of at least eight flights and cancellation of 12 other flights.

Officials said poor visibility due to dense fog affected the flight operations.

The flights were diverted to Bengalauru, Nagpur, Chennai and Goa airports. Flights from Muscat, Ras Al Khaimah, and German cargo flight were among the flights diverted.

Indigo's 6E-048 flight from Muscat was diverted to Nagpur; Bluedart 481 flight from Mumbai was diverted to Chennai; while the 6E 6623 from Kolkata was also diverted to Chennai.

Poor visibility also led to diversion of 6E-1496 Ras Al Khaimah-Hyderabad to Goa.

Authorities also diverted 6E-6923 flight from Bengaluru to Nagpur.

3S-625 German Cargo was diverted to Bengaluru. Similarly, 6E 2337 from Delhi and WY 235 from Muscat were also diverted to Bengaluru.

Twelve flights of various airlines were also cancelled due to bad weather.

--IANS

ms/dan