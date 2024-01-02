Israeli Forces Arrest 26 Palestinians In West Bank Raids Amid Reports Of Widespread Abuse

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Jan. 2 (Petra) - The Israeli occupation army carried out a series of raids across the West Bank on Tuesday, rounding up 26 Palestinians, including two women and an injured man, the Palestinian Prisoners Society and the Commission of Detainees' Affairs said.Most of the arrests took place in the town of Dahiriyeh near Hebron in the southern West Bank, and the cities of Nablus, Ramallah, Tulkarm, Jericho and Qalqilya, they said, pointing to reports of widespread abuse, beatings and ransacking homes by soldiers.The statement said todays's arrests raised to 4,936 the number of Palestinians arrested across the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem since the aggression against the Gaza Strip began on October 7.The stepped up arrest campaigns, deadly raids and field executions were a hallmark of Israel's escalation in the West Bank that coincided with the war on Gaza, the statement said, adding that the occupation authorities were also punishing detainees and their families.