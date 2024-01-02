Israeli Air Strikes Claim 207 Lives In Gaza In 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Jan. 2 (Petra) - Israeli forces carried out out 15 massacres against civilians in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours in which 207 people were killed and 338 injured, the Gaza Health Ministry said.In a statement Tuesday, the ministry said the latest casualties took the death toll since the aggression began on October 7 to 22,185, and the injured to 57,035.Health officials said one Palestinian was killed and another injured when Israeli forced bombed the entrance to the Bureij refugee camp in Central Gaza other bodies, including a woman, were recovered following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Yunis south of the enclave.Central Gaza took the brunt of the heavy bombardment in the past hours, where 70 people were killed and more than 100 injured, they said.