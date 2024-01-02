Missile Attack On Kharkiv: 45 People Injured, 38 Of Them Hospitalized

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, 45 people have been injured in Russian missile attacks on the city center, 38 of them are now in hospitals, and one of the patients is in a coma.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"According to the updated information, there are 45 victims as of now. There are 38 people in medical institutions in Kharkiv, including four children in mild condition; three people in serious condition, including one elderly woman in an extremely serious condition - she is in a coma," said Syniehubov.

The press service of the Kharkiv City Council added that the Russian attack damaged 33 houses, a main gas pipeline and heating networks, and there is no electricity in the area of the strikes. Six houses are temporarily without heating.

hit by Kinzhal, S-300 missile

"As of 10:00, 33 residential buildings have been damaged today, January 2, following missile attacks on Shevchenkivskyi district. About 170 windows in apartments and places of general use were broken, and two roofs were damaged," the report says.

As reported, the Russian forces launched at least six strikes on Kharkiv on the morning of January 2.

A 91-year-old woman was killed. As of 11.00, 44 people were reported injured, including five children.

Apartment buildings, outbuildings, and civilian infrastructure were damaged.