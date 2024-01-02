Number Of Injured In Russia's Missile Attack On Kyiv Rises To 49

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kyiv, the number of those injured in an apartment building destroyed by a Russian strike in Solomianskyi district has increased to 49.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The number of victims in the house in Solomianskyi district has increased to 49. There are two dead. 43 people have been hospitalized," Klitschko wrote.

He added that all emergency services are working at the scene.

As reported, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine on the morning of January 2 following a nighttime drone attack. The cities of Kyiv and Kharkiv were hit the most. In the capital, destruction and fires were reported in nine districts. Two people were killed.

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, four people have been killed and another 92 have been injured in today's massive missile attack on Ukraine.

Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that the Defense Forces destroyed 72 Russian missiles, including 10 Kinzhals.