Zelensky On Morning Attack: Russia Launched Almost 100 Missiles At Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his video message on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“January 2, 2024. Another attack by Russian savages. Almost a hundred missiles of various types. At least 70 missiles were shot down. Nearly 60 of them were intercepted in the area of Kyiv. There were also severe strikes on Kharkiv. Work is now being done to eliminate the consequences. Unfortunately, there are fatalities. There are many victims. Everyone is being provided with necessary assistance,” the President said.

He thanked employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, police officers, doctors, and everyone who helps people.

Zelensky also expressed his gratitude to the Air Force of Ukraine, anti-aircraft gunners and mobile fire groups.

Separately, the President thanked Ukraine's partners for the assistance they render to Ukraine in providing air defense systems.

"I thank everyone in the world who is helping – Patriot, IRIS-T, NASAMS - each of these systems has saved at least hundreds of lives. And Russia will be responsible for every life taken," he stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 2, Russia launched a large-scale terrorist attack against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.

Kyiv and Kharkiv regions were hit the most. Residential buildings came under the attack. There are dead and injured civilians.

On January 2, the Air Force of Ukraine in cooperation with the Defense Forces destroyed 72 enemy aerial targets, including 10 Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missile.

