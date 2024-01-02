Rebirth Of Neo-Fascism: Armenians Spur On Hitler's Propaganda

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Asim Aliyev Read more

One of the biggest threats around the world today is the resurgence of neo-fascism. Today, neo-fascist ideas are considered a bloody policy against humanity, and a decisive fight against them is an important task. After all, the international community is well aware that such hostile propaganda can once again lead the world to great disasters. However, at a time when humanity is moving towards greater development, there are still countries that promote neo-fascism to the rank of state policy.

In this regard, Armenia today is better known for its efforts to revitalize and spread the ideas of neo-fascism. Today, neo-fascism is experiencing a new stage of revival in Armenia and is gathering many supporters. After the Second Garabagh War, revanchist forces in Armenia increasingly began to proclaim neo-fascist ideas.

In Armenia, Armenian criminals who had committed countless crimes against humanity together with the Nazis were presented as heroes, and monuments were erected to them. One of such hated "heroes" is the criminal general Garegin Yeghishevich Ter-Arutyunyan, nicknamed Nzhdeh.

A few days ago, in an interview with journalists, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev noted that fascism as heroism has no place in the CIS.

In Yerevan, in the center of the city, a six-meter-high monument to fascist executioner Nzhdeh is being erected, the opening of which is attended by the leadership of Armenia. What does it mean?!

"Nzhdeh's crimes are not limited to the crimes he committed during World War II. He committed cruelty and genocide against the peaceful population of Azerbaijan and killed thousands of innocent Azerbaijanis. All these are historical facts," the President said.

The installation of a monument to Nzhdei in Yerevan, who participated in the murder of tens of thousands of civilians, and committed numerous murders and robberies in Ukraine and Poland, shows the love of the Armenian authorities for Nazism. Considering it as heroism, the installation by the Armenian authorities of a monument to an executioner who sold out to the Nazis and spilled the blood of thousands of people is the greatest disrespect, insult, and betrayal towards all peoples and nations who fought against fascism.

Showing respect for fascists and terrorists is not something new in the social and political life of Armenia. Raising them to the rank of heroes is one of the erroneous priorities of Armenia's state policy. The installation of a monument to terrorists who served fascism in Yerevan is a clear propaganda of Hitlerism. Such events can only shape the principles of fascism in Armenia itself. There is widespread news about people visiting this place as an avenue of honor. Armenia's leadership must realize that such revanchist and neo-Nazi thoughts can lead young people to the abyss.

Unfortunately, Europe, which was more suffered from fascism in the mid-XX century, is indifferent to today's current state of Armenia. Neo-fascist youth of Armenia trying to blame Azerbaijan by seeking the topic in each word could be a society that will lead Europe to another disaster. For this reason, today's politicians of Europe, who are playing double standards and defending Armenia, need to watch these motives carefully. Because we simply enlighten before it is too late.