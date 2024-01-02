Rebirth Of Neo-Fascism: Armenians Spur On Hitler's Propaganda

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
One of the biggest threats around the world today is the
resurgence of neo-fascism. Today, neo-fascist ideas are considered
a bloody policy against humanity, and a decisive fight against them
is an important task. After all, the international community is
well aware that such hostile propaganda can once again lead the
world to great disasters. However, at a time when humanity is
moving towards greater development, there are still countries that
promote neo-fascism to the rank of state policy.
In this regard, Armenia today is better known for its efforts to
revitalize and spread the ideas of neo-fascism. Today, neo-fascism
is experiencing a new stage of revival in Armenia and is gathering
many supporters. After the Second Garabagh War, revanchist forces
in Armenia increasingly began to proclaim neo-fascist ideas.
In Armenia, Armenian criminals who had committed countless
crimes against humanity together with the Nazis were presented as
heroes, and monuments were erected to them. One of such hated
"heroes" is the criminal general Garegin Yeghishevich
Ter-Arutyunyan, nicknamed Nzhdeh.
A few days ago, in an interview with journalists, Azerbaijani
President Ilham Aliyev noted that fascism as heroism has no place
in the CIS.
In Yerevan, in the center of the city, a six-meter-high monument
to fascist executioner Nzhdeh is being erected, the opening of
which is attended by the leadership of Armenia. What does it
mean?!
"Nzhdeh's crimes are not limited to the crimes he committed
during World War II. He committed cruelty and genocide against the
peaceful population of Azerbaijan and killed thousands of innocent
Azerbaijanis. All these are historical facts," the President
said.
The installation of a monument to Nzhdei in Yerevan, who
participated in the murder of tens of thousands of civilians, and
committed numerous murders and robberies in Ukraine and Poland,
shows the love of the Armenian authorities for Nazism. Considering
it as heroism, the installation by the Armenian authorities of a
monument to an executioner who sold out to the Nazis and spilled
the blood of thousands of people is the greatest disrespect,
insult, and betrayal towards all peoples and nations who fought
against fascism.
Showing respect for fascists and terrorists is not something new
in the social and political life of Armenia. Raising them to the
rank of heroes is one of the erroneous priorities of Armenia's
state policy. The installation of a monument to terrorists who
served fascism in Yerevan is a clear propaganda of Hitlerism. Such
events can only shape the principles of fascism in Armenia itself.
There is widespread news about people visiting this place as an
avenue of honor. Armenia's leadership must realize that such
revanchist and neo-Nazi thoughts can lead young people to the
abyss.
Unfortunately, Europe, which was more suffered from fascism in
the mid-XX century, is indifferent to today's current state of
Armenia. Neo-fascist youth of Armenia trying to blame Azerbaijan by
seeking the topic in each word could be a society that will lead
Europe to another disaster. For this reason, today's politicians of
Europe, who are playing double standards and defending Armenia,
need to watch these motives carefully. Because we simply enlighten
before it is too late.
