Hydro One Limited Announces Search For A New Chief Financial Officer As Chris Lopez Intends To Step Down On June 30, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Today Hydro One Limited (Hydro One) announced that Chris Lopez intends to step down as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial and Regulatory Officer, to pursue other opportunities as of June 30, 2024. The company will now embark on an internal and external search for his replacement.

"On behalf of Hydro One, I want to thank Chris for his contributions to the company," said David Lebeter, President and CEO, Hydro One. "Since joining the company in 2016, Chris has built a strong team and has overseen significant improvements in equity and bond investor confidence, share price performance and productivity savings to deliver greater value for our customers."

"While it was a difficult decision to step down from this incredible company, I am proud of what we have accomplished over the past seven years," said Chris Lopez, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial and Regulatory Officer, Hydro One. "Hydro One is a financially strong, stable and productive company that is well positioned to build the grid of the future. I am especially proud that we were the first utility in Canada to publish a sustainable financing framework to align our funding goals with our sustainability strategy."

Chris Lopez will remain in his position as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial and Regulatory Officer while the search for his replacement is underway.

