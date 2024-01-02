SIGRID Partners With Pure Pharmacy As Its Exclusive Miami Retailer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Natural Silica-Based Supplement Effective at Controlling Blood Sugar and Weight is Now available at Pure Pharmacy

SIGRID's Glucose Stabiliser is now exclusively sold in Miami at independent pharmacy, Pure Pharmacy. With Pure Pharmacy's commitment to providing premium healthcare to its community of Miami Beach, the partnership is a testament to SIGRID's breakthrough innovation in metabolic research. As the first retail agreement for the Swedish biotechnology company, this is a continuation of SIGRID's launch into U.S. markets.

The addition of SIGRID to the Pure Pharmacy catalog comes at a time when many are either facing a Type 2 Diabetes diagnosis or are using GLP-1 drugs to lose weight and although these prescriptions can be effective, they come with a list of side effects. The supplement is designed for those transitioning from GLP-1 drugs to aid in maintaining weight and glucose levels as it's proven to work faster than leading Type 2 medications to manage blood sugar over time, is natural, requires no needles and no prescription.

"This is a remarkable leap forward in our initiative to present ourselves throughout the U.S. market and empower those seeking a healthier life," says Sana Alajmovic, CEO of SIGRID. "Pure Pharmacy's emphasis on individualized care that empowers its customers to take control of their health is a direct reflection of our goals and are thrilled to have partnered with them."

"We strive at Pure Pharmacy to deliver the most premium treatment options and are excited our pharmacy is the exclusive Miami retailer to provide SIGRID," says Mishal Alsabbagh, founder of Pure Pharmacy. "The company's dedication to years of research and innovation with its SiPore® technology is the driving force behind our decision."

The Glucose Stabiliser is now available at Pure Pharmacy's store and website as well as the SIGRID website for $99. To learn more on how to best use the Glucose Stabiliser, talk to a Pure Pharmacy pharmacist and visit sigridstabiliser . For more information on Pure Pharmacy, visit purepharmacysobe .

About SIGRID

SIGRID's journey began in 2014. CEO, Sana Alajmovic and CSO, Prof. Tore Bengtsson established the biotechnology company upon a decade of extensive research and shared vision: to revolutionize the approach preventing chronic lifestyle diseases. SIGRID empowers people to transform their metabolism, for better health. For more information, visit sigridstabiliser .

