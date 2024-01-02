ZINFI Again Named A Leader In Winter 2024 G2 Grid Report For Partner Management Software

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Among the nine companies earning a position in the leader's quadrant,

ZINFI's satisfaction scores are 20 points higher than its nearest competitor

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Partner Management (UPM) solutions, today announced that G2, Inc., the largest software marketplace, has once again named the company as a "Leader" in its Winter 2024 G2 Grid® Report for Partner Management Software.

ZINFI, which has held its position in G2's leaders' quadrant for multiple consecutive quarters

dating back to 2019, is one of only nine providers to earn the leadership designation in the current report. For the quarter, ZINFI earned both the top G2 Satisfaction Score

(97), a full 20 points ahead of its nearest competitor in the leader's quadrant and the top G2 Score

(86), 6 points ahead of its nearest competitor in the leader's quadrant. ZINFI's current G2 Star Rating , based on 507 verified user reviews, is 4.9 out of 5 (Source: G2, Inc.).

G2 rates products and vendors based on reviews gathered from its user community and aggregate data from online sources and social networks, applying a unique algorithm to this data to calculate customer Satisfaction and Market Presence scores in real time. The G2 Satisfaction score for software is calculated based on a variety of metrics, including user-focused scores (Ease of Use, Meets Requirements, Quality of Support), admin-focused scores (Ease of Admin, Ease of Setup, Ease of Doing Business With) and general satisfaction scores (Likelihood to Recommend, Direction of Product), as well as factors like review volume, review recency and review source. The G2 Score for software is calculated using a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scoring components.

"ZINFI has always prioritized a relentlessly customer-focused approach to doing business, so we are not surprised to learn that our customers continue to express overwhelming satisfaction with our Unified Partner Management (UPM) platform, and with the high levels of service and support we provide," said Sugata Sanyal, founder & CEO of ZINFI. "While we believe we have the most sophisticated and user-friendly partner management platform in the industry, we continue to listen carefully to user feedback as we add new features and upgrade existing software to meet our customers' evolving requirements. Our solutions are deeply rooted in workflow automation, third-party integrations for comprehensive data aggregation, and advanced reporting and analytics, offering brands unprecedented visibility and control. The result is a hyper-personalized partner journey that enables businesses to amplify their brand reach and achieve profitable growth through a partner ecosystem."



The complete Winter 2024 G2 Grid® Report for Partner Management Software can be downloaded here:



To access more information about ZINFI's

partner relationship management

platform or to download a copy of ZINFI's best practices guide on

partner relationship management , please visit our website at



You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on

LinkedIn

and at the

ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog .

ZINFI offers its potential customers a 30-day free trial (no credit card required) providing access to its entire Unified Partner Marketing (UPM) automation platform. This will allow any prospective buyers to test-drive its industry-leading channel management applications before making a purchase decision.

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc. , a company leading the definition and creation of

Unified Partner Management

(UPM) solutions, enables vendors and their channel partners to seamlessly collaborate in a virtual environment to achieve profitable growth on a global SaaS platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying a powerful virtual collaboration platform that has been rated #1 by leading analyst firms for simple to complex enterprise channels. ZINFI's state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Partner Management (UPM) automation platform allows brands and their global partner networks to work together remotely throughout the entire partner lifecycle via three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications-partner relationship management, partner marketing management and partner sales management. ZINFI's UPM is super easy to use and affordably priced, and it comes with a complete set of do-it-yourself tools in multiple languages.

