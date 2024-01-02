XORTX Welcomes New Member To The Board Of Directors

Mr. Treanor is a seasoned pharmaceutical industry executive. He is the current Chief Operating Officer of Pathalys Pharma, Inc., a private company focused on the development of advanced therapeutics to improve the management of late stage chronic kidney disease. He previously served as President, US for Vifor Pharma, an international pharmaceutical company focused on nephrology. Mr. Treanor began his career with large pharmaceutical organizations such as Johnson & Johnson and Abbott Laboratories over 25 years ago but found his niche building early-stage commercial organizations at companies such as Oscient Pharmaceuticals, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Insulet Corporation and Relypsa Pharmaceuticals. Mr. Treanor currently serves on the board of directors of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral, small molecule protease inhibitors. He holds a BS in Management from Bryant University and an MBA from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Anthony Giovinazzo, Chair of XORTX, stated,“We are very pleased to have Patrick Treanor agree to join the XORTX board. His operational and marketing experience in clinical stage pharmaceutical companies and his knowledge of kidney disease are an important resource for XORTX as the Company advances its clinical trials and prepares for commercial program launch. On behalf of the Company, we thank Ian Klassen for his contributions to XORTX over the past three years.”

Patrick Treanor stated,“I am pleased to join the XORTX board at this exciting time as the Company advances towards its potentially pivotal Phase 3 study of XRx-008 in Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD). I look forward to working with my fellow board members and Company management to prepare XORTX for the potential commercialization of XRx-008 and advancing XORTX's portfolio of drug-based therapies for progressive kidney diseases.”

In connection with the appointment of Patrick Treanor, XORTX has granted, in accordance with the Company's stock option plan, 8,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $2.90 for a period of five years.

About XORTX Therapeutics Inc.

XORTX is a pharmaceutical company with two clinically advanced products in development: 1) our lead, XRx-008 program for ADPKD; and 2) our secondary program in XRx-101 for acute kidney and other acute organ injury associated with Respiratory Viral infection. In addition, XRx-225 is a pre-clinical stage program for Type 2 Diabetic Nephropathy. XORTX is working to advance its clinical development stage products that target aberrant purine metabolism and xanthine oxidase to decrease or inhibit production of uric acid. At XORTX, we are dedicated to developing medications to improve the quality of life and future health of patients with kidney disease. Additional information on XORTX is available at .