Greenridge Naturals to Launch New Item in Sam's Club in 2024

Midwest Artisanal Meat Brand is Introducing New Sausage in Wholesale Giant

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Greenridge Naturals (formerly Greenridge Farm), the Chicago-based family-owned brand specializing in all-natural uncured meat sticks, sausages, and deli meats is excited to introduce a new product into club warehouse giant, Sam's Club in early 2024. Following an unprecedented year of growth and ongoing expansion, the all-natural meat producer is launching their Smoked Polish Rope Sausage at select locations throughout the Midwest.The Smoked Polish Rope Sausage features an array of European-sourced spices that are blended in-house, and then naturally hardwood smoked. The sausage is available in 3 lb packages (48 oz) with two 1.5 lb sausage ropes per package. This is the first new product launch of the year, with additional offerings currently in the works for retailers and convenience stores across the country.Greenridge Naturals has experienced year-over-year growth and this introduction marks the brand's growing presence at major club stores and retailers throughout the country, further cementing their place within the meat industry. Greenridge Naturals also offers a variety of all-natural snack sticks, sausages, and deli meats, seasoned with proprietary spice blends that are hardwood smoked, lower in sodium, free of MSG, Soy, and Gluten, with no added nitrates, or artificial flavors or colors.“We are thrilled to be expanding our national footprint with our All-Natural Smoked Polish Rope Sausage at Sam's Club. We remain committed to our clean label line, sourcing only the best ingredients to create delicious and healthy products consumers can feel good eating and serving their families and are excited for our continued growth going into 2024.” Notes Sebastian Madej, Co-Founder of Greenridge Naturals.For more information, please visit greenridgenaturals .

