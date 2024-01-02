Dr. Stella Ilyayeva Expands Growing Atlantic Endocrinology Practice With A New Brooklyn Location

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, US, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Stella Ilyayeva, an endocrinology and diabetes specialist with over two decades of expertise, is bringing her passion for holistic health to Brooklyn with the opening of her new Atlantic Endocrinology location at 359 Stockholm Street. This is the fourth location for Atlantic Endocrinology, which also has two locations in Rego Park, New York and one office in Forest Hills."I'm thrilled to bring Atlantic Endocrinology to the vibrant community of Brooklyn,” said Dr. Ilyayeva.“Opening this new location is about extending a hand to those who are dealing with diabetes and endocrine-related challenges in the area and offering the high level of personalized care that my practice is known for. At Atlantic Endocrinology, our goal is to foster holistic well-being, addressing the unique needs of each individual."Atlantic Endocrinology & Diabetes Center specializes in the treatment of various conditions including diabetes, thyroid disorders, infertility, and metabolic bone disease. Their complete list of services includes the treatment of:. Bone Disease - Diagnosis and treatment for age-related bone diseases, specializing in osteoporosis. Diabetes Treatment - State-of-the-art equipment to diagnose and manage diabetic patients effectively. Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) - A specialized approach to hormonal imbalances, led by medical endocrinologists. Pituitary Adrenal Disease - Expertise in the diagnosis and treatment of adrenal insufficiency. Weight Management - Effective weight management through a comprehensive understanding of metabolic processes and hormone regulation. Thyroid Disease - Expertise in managing thyroid diseases with a team of dedicated endocrinologists. Alternative & Holistic Approaches - Integrating evidence-based medicine with preventative techniques for a holistic healthcare approach. Nutrition Wellness - Providing nutritional guidance as a key factor in achieving a healthy lifeBefore opening her Atlantic Endocrinology locations, Dr. Ilyayeva amassed a long list of professional achievements, including serving as a Clinical Assistant Professor at NYU Langone Health and previously serving as the Program Director for the Endocrine Department at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center. She is also board-certified in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, and Internal Medicine, has been published in multiple peer-reviewed journals, and has presented at professional conferences both nationally and internationally. According to Dr. Ilyayeva, over the past twenty years, her focus has been on providing personalized comprehensive care to adults dealing with the difficult effects of living with endocrine disorders.For more information about Dr. Ilyayeva or to schedule an appointment at an Atlantic Endocrinology location, visit atlanticendomd or call 718.275.2900About Atlantic Endocrinology:Atlantic Endocrinology & Diabetes Center is a leading healthcare practice dedicated to providing personalized, comprehensive, and holistic care. With a team of highly skilled endocrinologists, we focus on diagnosing and treating a range of conditions, from diabetes and thyroid disorders to metabolic bone diseases. Our commitment to preventive care is at the forefront of our practice, aiming to help individuals achieve their overall health goals. Atlantic Endocrinology combines traditional evidence-based medicine with innovative approaches to ensure the best treatment options for patients in the New York area.

