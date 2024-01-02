Kuwaiti Parliament Speaker Sends Cables Of Condolences To Japanese Top Lawmakers

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun sent on Tuesday two cables of condolences to the Japanese President of the House of Councilors Hidehisa Otsuji, and Speaker of the House of Representatives Fukushiro Nukaga following the Ishikawa earthquake.
Al-Saadoun expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy over the victims of the earthquake that struck Ishikawa Prefecture in Japan, resulting in the death and injury of dozens of people and the destruction of property and public facilities.
Japanese authorities announced the number of victims reached 48 deaths from the massive 7.6-maginitude earthquake that hit Ishikawa Prefecture in central Japan Monday. (end)
ae
MENAFN02012024000071011013ID1107676486
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.