Turkiye Arrests 33 People On Suspicion Of Collaborating With Israeli Intelligence

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Jan 2 (KUNA) -- The Interior Minister of Turkiye Ali Yerlikaya announced the arrest of 33 people accused of spying for Israeli occupation in a security operation that included eight Turkish states, including Istanbul where most were captured, according to state-run TRT News channel.

The Public Prosecution in Istanbul is currently investigating the activites of the Israeli intelligence services in Turkiye, added the channel.

An order to arrest 46 people suspected of working for the Israeli occupation's intelligence was also issued, TRT News channel added.

Based on information available to the Turkish police force, these individuals monitored foreign citizens in Turkiye, and made plans to kidnap them.

The arrest of 33 people happened in 57 addresses, and the search for 13 others continues, according to the channel.

Those arrested are accused of carrying out operations in favor of the Israeli intelligence, including transferring information, beatings, and kidnappings, targeting foreigners residing in Turkiye. Large sums of money were confiscated at their residences. (end)

