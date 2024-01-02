Kuwait Amir Congratulates Viola Amherd For Winning Swiss Presidential Election

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 2 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Tuesday a cable of congratulations to Viola Amherd following her election as President of the Swiss Confederation. His Highness the Amir expressed his sincere congratulations on the occasions of her election, whishing her good health, and further development and growth for relations between the two friendly countries. (end) onm

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.