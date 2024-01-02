Kuwait PM Congratulates Viola Amherd For Winning Swiss Presidential Election

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 2 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent Tuesday a cable of congratulations to Viola Amherd following her election as President of the Swiss Confederation. His Highness the Prime Minister expressed his sincere congratulations on the occasions of her election. (end) onm

