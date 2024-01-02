US And Sri Lanka To Sign Deal To Prevent Smuggling Of Nuclear Material

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}
By Easwaran Rutnam
The United States and Sri Lanka are to sign a Memorandum of Understanding to
prevent the smuggling of nuclear and other radioactive material.
The agreement is to be signed between the United States National Nuclear Security
Administration and the Sri Lanka Navy.
The Sri Lanka Atomic Energy Regulatory Council, the Sri Lanka Atomic Energy Board, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Department of National Planning have observed the draft MoU. the Government said.
According to the Government, the Attorney General's clearance has been received for the agreement.
The Cabinet of Ministers approved a proposal in this regard presented by President Rani Wickremesinghe in his capacity as the Minister of Defense to sign the proposed Memorandum of Understanding. (Colombo Gazette)
MENAFN02012024000190011042ID1107676482
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.