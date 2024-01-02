US And Sri Lanka To Sign Deal To Prevent Smuggling Of Nuclear Material

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

By Easwaran Rutnam

The United States and Sri Lanka are to sign a Memorandum of Understanding to

prevent the smuggling of nuclear and other radioactive material.

The agreement is to be signed between the United States National Nuclear Security

Administration and the Sri Lanka Navy.

The Sri Lanka Atomic Energy Regulatory Council, the Sri Lanka Atomic Energy Board, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Department of National Planning have observed the draft MoU. the Government said.

According to the Government, the Attorney General's clearance has been received for the agreement.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a proposal in this regard presented by President Rani Wickremesinghe in his capacity as the Minister of Defense to sign the proposed Memorandum of Understanding. (Colombo Gazette)