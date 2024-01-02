Tejasswi Prakash Drops Love-Smitten NYE Photos With Her '24X7' Karan Kundrra

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) Television industry's one of the most adored couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have celebrated the New Year's eve together and shared love-smitten pictures, leaving the internet in awe of them.

After participating in the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss' season 15, Tejasswi and Karan started dating each other.

The 'Naagin 6' actress is an avid social media user, and enjoys 7.4 million followers on Instagram. Often she is seen dropping pictures with her beau Karan, giving couple goals to her fans.

Now, Tejasswi has shared romantic pictures from their New Year getaway, wherein we can see the actress donning a one-shoulder thigh-high black slit dress.

While, Karan looked dapper in a floral shirt, and white pants.

The lovebirds can be seen lost-in-love, while Karan holds his girlfriend adorably in the pictures.

She captioned the post as: "to '24 with my 24x7".

Actor and model Jad Hadid commented: "You guys are too cute, God Bless".

On the work front, Tejasswi was recently seen as a guest in 'Temptation Island'. The show was hosted by Karan and Mouni Roy.

--IANS

sp/svn