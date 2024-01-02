Japan's Economic Balancing Act Teeters Toward A Fall

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The Japanese economy in 2023 had two distinct features. Macroeconomic indicators, such as GDP and employment, were broadly in good shape. But economic trends that are unsustainable kept worsening, raising concerns about Japan's future economic stability.

Japan's real GDP growth in 2023 was slightly above 1% – modest, but not bad given potential growth estimated at below 1%. The output gap – the difference between actual and potential output – is closing, the unemployment rate , which ticked up during the Covid-19 crisis, has fallen and the national jobs-to-applications ratio is well over 1.

Consumer price inflation is

currently around 3 %, exceeding the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) 2% target. Corporate profits are buoyant, share prices have reached a post-bubble high and inbound tourism has recovered to pre-Covid-19 levels, benefiting industries hit hard by the pandemic.

Despite these positives, most of the Japanese populace is unhappy. The source of their discontent is that, although nominal wages are rising, the pace at which they are rising is slower than that of inflation. This has

eroded real wages ,

undermined consumption

and cast doubt over the continuation of modest economic growth.

The wage–price gap has affected

macroeconomic policy decisions . Although the BoJ took several steps to marginally relax its yield curve control, it refrained from normalizing extremely loose monetary policy. This decision is grounded in the absence of the so-called virtuous cycle of wage and price increases.

