Xi claims union with Taiwan is ‘inevitable’

(MENAFN) In his New Year's address on Sunday, Chinese President Xi Jinping asserted that the reunification of Taiwan with the Chinese mainland is a "historical inevitability." The comments come ahead of Taiwan's upcoming parliamentary and presidential elections, adding to the geopolitical tensions surrounding the longstanding issue of Taiwan's status.



Xi emphasized that "compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait should be bound by a common sense of purpose and share in the glory of the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation." While official state news outlet Xinhua used a simpler phrasing, quoting Xi as stating, "China will surely be reunified, and all Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait should be bound by a common sense of purpose."



This strong rhetoric contrasts with Xi's brief reference to unification in last year's New Year's message, where he emphasized that people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are "members of one and the same family." The timing of this assertive stance coincides with Taiwan's upcoming elections, where Vice President Lai Ching-te of the ruling Democratic Party (DPP) is currently leading in opinion polls for the presidency.



Vice President Lai has openly identified as a "worker for Taiwanese independence," drawing criticism from Beijing, which views him as a "destroyer of peace across the Taiwan Strait," as stated by China's Taiwan Affairs Office. Since nationalist forces retreated to Taiwan in 1949, following a civil war loss to the Communists, Taiwan has governed itself independently. Beijing maintains its official position of seeking peaceful reunification with Taiwan but reserving the right to use military force if necessary. As tensions continue to escalate, Xi's latest declaration adds another layer to the complex geopolitical dynamics in the Asia-Pacific region.





MENAFN02012024000045015687ID1107676452