Japan Airlines Plane Bursts Into Flames At Haneda Airport, 379 People Onboard Safely Evacuated

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: A Japan Airlines plane burst into flames as it landed on a runway at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on January 2, 2024. As per reports, the airline said, all 379 people onboard including passengers and crew have been safely evacuated.

Live footage showed passengers fleeing the aircraft using inflatable slides and running away across the tarmac.

It is speculated that the aircraft collided with a Japanese coastguard plane delivering earthquake aid. Five people on the smaller plane are unaccounted for.

Fire ripped through the Japan Airlines flight 516 which had taken off from Hokkaido in northern Japan nearly two hours earlier.

It has been about two hours since the Japan Airlines plane landed on the runway, bursting into flames.

Fire still rages in latest photos from the scene. The huge passenger plane has effectively burnt down to its shell, with huge plumes of smoke billowing into the night sky.

Dozens of firefights can be seen trying to bring the blaze under control.

Reports cited the coastguard saying, how and when the two aircrafts clashed "is under investigation".

Haneda Airport has closed all runways following the incident, a spokesperson said, claimed reports. All flights from Haneda Airport have been suspended.

