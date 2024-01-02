USA Boxing intends to permit transgenders to fight biological women

(MENAFN) USA Boxing has stirred a significant controversy by announcing that men who transition to female will be permitted to compete against biological women, subject to specific conditions outlined in its 2024 rulebook. This decision has faced severe backlash from the boxing community, with one former champion condemning it as "men, basically, beating up women."



Under the newly established rules, men aged 18 and above can participate in women's competitions if they undergo gender reassignment surgery and adhere to quarterly hormone testing for four years. To be eligible, transgender competitors must demonstrate a plasma testosterone concentration of less than 5 nanomoles per liter during this four-year period. For reference, normal testosterone levels range between 10 to 35 nmol/L in adult men and 0.5 to 2.4 nmol/L in adult women.



USA Boxing justified this policy by stating that its purpose is to ensure fairness and safety for all boxers. However, the decision stands in contrast to approaches taken by other sports organizations, which have opted for blanket bans on transgender competitors. Some argue that low testosterone levels alone may not eliminate the advantages gained during male puberty, raising concerns about biomechanical differences.



Several sporting bodies, including World Athletics, FINA, and World Rugby, have implemented policies barring transgender women from competing in women's categories. The decision by USA Boxing has faced criticism from athletes, with former world champion Ebanie Bridges describing it as "wrong on so many levels."



As debates intensify around the intersection of inclusivity, fairness, and safety in sports, the USA Boxing decision adds fuel to the ongoing discussion about the participation of transgender individuals in competitive events, particularly when it comes to contact sports like boxing.





